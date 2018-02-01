Arizona lawmaker expelled over sexual harassment allegations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX — The Arizona House has voted to expel a Republican lawmaker over sexual harassment allegations.

Rep. Don Shooter is believed to be the first state lawmaker in the U.S. to be voted out of his seat since the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began last fall.

Thursday's vote comes after an outside investigator determined that Shooter engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment that created a hostile workplace.

Shooter says he's done nothing to justify expulsion. He made a last-ditch effort to avoid a vote by sending a letter questioning the thoroughness of the report that found evidence of pervasive misconduct.

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard had sought a censure but moved to expel Shooter after receiving the letter. He says Shooter's comments represented a clear act of retaliation and harassment worthy of expulsion.

Earlier in the day, female members of the Arizona House from Republican and Democratic parties gathered in an emotional moment in advance of the vote.

In the center of the group was Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, whose complaint against Shooter prompted Thursday's action.

Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend says she told members they could silently pray and then told them "today is going to separate the politician from the statesmen, or stateswomen."