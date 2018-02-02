Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mississippi pushes abortion ban at 15 weeks, earliest in U.S.

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
The Mississippi Capitol building in Jackson, Miss.
The Mississippi Capitol building in Jackson, Miss.

Updated 5 hours ago

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are pushing ahead with a bill that could make the state the first to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, setting up a possible court challenge.

Mississippi already bans most abortions after 20 weeks. It's tied with North Carolina for the nation's earliest ban.

Members of the Republican-controlled House on Friday passed House Bill 1510 , which would allow exceptions if a woman's life is endangered or a fetus has a severe abnormality. The bill goes to the Senate.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson says Mississippi wants to prevent women from being adversely affected by abortion.

Felicia Brown-Williams, state director for Planned Parenthood Advocates Southeast, calls the proposal unconstitutional, saying the U.S. Supreme Court won't allow bans before a fetus can live outside the womb.

