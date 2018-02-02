Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Watch: Victims' father lunges at Larry Nassar in courtroom

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A distraught father seething over sexual abuse suffered by three daughters tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom Friday after a judge rejected his request to confront the “demon” in a locked room, a stunning rush that reflected the anguish felt by parents who trusted him with their children.

Randall Margraves was blocked by an attorney, tackled by sheriff's deputies and hauled out of court. He later apologized, saying he had lost control. Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham said there was “no way” she would fine him or send him to jail under her contempt-of-court powers.

“I don't know what it would be like to stand there as a father and know that three of your girls were injured physically and emotionally by somebody sitting in a courtroom. I can't imagine that,” the judge said.

Nonetheless, she added, it is “not acceptable that we combat assault with assault.”

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar, who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment. This case focuses on his work at Twistars, an elite gymnastics club southwest of Lansing.

Nassar, 54, already will spend the rest of his life in prison. He was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison for assaults at Michigan State University and his home and was ordered in December to spend 60 years in a federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar , left, lunges at Nassar, bottom right, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Eaton County Sheriff's deputies restrain Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Eaton County Sheriff's deputies restrain Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. (Kim Kozlowski/Detroit News via AP)
Randall Margraves sits in handcuffs as he prepares to stand in front of Judge Janice Cunningham for a contempt of court hearing after he lunged at Larry Nassar during Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Cunningham accepted an apology from Margraves, the father of three victims of Nassar. A lawyer and sheriff’s deputies stopped Margraves before he could reach Nassar, who is being sentenced for sexually assaulting gymnasts. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
