Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

9-foot-long snake's escape leads to school's early dismissal

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Boa constrictor
Leandro Avelar/Wikimedia Commons
Boa constrictor

Updated 42 minutes ago

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class. Students were sent home a short time later.

A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed on the escape. The snake was found beneath the floor, wrapped around pipes. The ceramic floor was ripped up to retrieve her.

A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school. When she retired she left the snake for the school to keep.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me