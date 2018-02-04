Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
In this file photo taken on December 19, 2017 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) waits to speak to the press on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. US House Speaker Paul Ryan came under fire February 3, 2018 over a tweet that framed a worker's $1.50 per week pay increase as an impressive result of his party's massive tax cut plan, US media reported. Ryan's tweet, now deleted, told of a secretary featured in an Associated Press report who was 'pleasantly surprised' by the marginal pay rise, drawing condemnation from critics who accused the politician of being out of touch with lower-income Americans.
AFP/Getty Images
In this file photo taken on December 19, 2017 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) waits to speak to the press on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. US House Speaker Paul Ryan came under fire February 3, 2018 over a tweet that framed a worker's $1.50 per week pay increase as an impressive result of his party's massive tax cut plan, US media reported. Ryan's tweet, now deleted, told of a secretary featured in an Associated Press report who was 'pleasantly surprised' by the marginal pay rise, drawing condemnation from critics who accused the politician of being out of touch with lower-income Americans.

Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger paychecks, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose check went up $1.50 a week.

Ryan on Saturday posted a Tweet noting the secretary's increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as $1,000.

Ryan's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me