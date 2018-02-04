Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

NASA turns selfies by Mars rover into stunning self-portrait

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 10:09 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has transformed selfies taken by its Mars rover Curiosity into a stunning self-portrait.

Released this week, the photo shows Curiosity in the middle of the dusty, red Martian terrain, with Mount Sharp in the background. The rim of Gale Crater is also visible.

A small, self-focusing camera on the end of Curiosity's arm took the selfies. Dozens of pictures, all snapped Jan. 23, were used to create the mosaic.

Curiosity has been roaming Mars since 2012. Its next stop is the slope shown in the self-portrait, where it will probe what's believed to be clay-rich soil.

NASA is getting ready to put another lander on Mars, a robotic geologist named InSight. Liftoff is targeted for May from California.

———

Online:

Curiosity: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/msl/index.html

InSight: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/

This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. The rover's arm which held the camera was positioned out of each of the dozens of shots which make up the mosaic. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)
This NASA image obtained February 2, 2018 shows a telephoto vista from Ridge in Mars' Gale Crater, in component images taken on October 25, 2017, during the 1,856th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars. A vantage point on 'Vera Rubin Ridge' provided NASA's Curiosity Mars rover this detailed look back over the area where it began its mission inside Gale Crater, plus more-distant features of the crater. This view toward the north-northeast combines eight images taken by the right-eye, telephoto-lens camera of Curiosity's Mast Camera (Mastcam). It shows more detail of a fraction of the area acquired from the same rover location using Mastcam's left-eye, wider-angle-lens camera. The scene has been white-balanced so the colors of the rock materials resemble how they would appear under daytime lighting conditions on Earth. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images
