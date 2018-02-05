Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Criminal proceedings over, Larry Nassar receives final sentence

The Washington Post | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Larry Nassar listens as lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis makes her closing statements Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar was sentenced on three counts of sexual assault.
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
A Michigan judge delivered a 40- to 125-year sentence to disgraced former Michigan State University and Olympic gymnastics physician Larry Nassar on Monday, bringing the criminal proceedings against the convicted child molester to a conclusion.

The sentence, for three sexual assault counts Nassar admitted to committing at a local gymnastics center in Dimondale, Mich., doesn't lengthen what already amounts to a life sentence for the 54-year-old, as he will serve it concurrently with the 40- to 175-year sentence he received last month for seven counts of sexual assault in nearby Lansing, Michigan. Nassar also must serve a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes.

More than 260 girls and women have asserted abuse by Nassar who, often under the guise of medical treatment, digitally penetrated and fondled them. Judge Janice Cunningham termed the scope of Nassar's crimes “beyond comprehension” as she issued her sentence.

