Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

U.S. investigator of ivory, rhino horn trade killed in Kenya

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, Esmond Martin, an expert on the illegal ivory trade, attends a news conference at his home in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya police and officials say Esmond Martin, the American investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade, has been found stabbed to death in his house in the Karen neighborhood. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, Esmond Martin, an expert on the illegal ivory trade, attends a news conference at his home in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya police and officials say Esmond Martin, the American investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade, has been found stabbed to death in his house in the Karen neighborhood. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Updated 7 hours ago

NAIROBI, Kenya — A leading American investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade has been found stabbed to death in his home, Kenyan police and officials said Monday.

A family member went to Esmond Bradley Martin's house on Sunday to check on him after he did not respond to phone calls and found the body on a bed with a stab wound to the neck, said Nicolas Kamwende, head of criminal investigations in the capital, Nairobi.

Martin led investigations into the illegal trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn that threatens the two species with extinction, said Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu. Martin was at the forefront of exposing ivory traffickers in the U.S., Congo, Vietnam, Nigeria, Angola, China and recently Myanmar, Kahumbu said.

“A passionate and committed man who made a big difference to our planet. May he rest in peace,” British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey said in a Twitter post.

“Esmond was a true giant of conservation and a champion for African elephants and rhinos,” U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said in a statement. “His extraordinary research had a profound impact and advanced efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking across the planet.”

Conservation group Save the Elephants described Martin as “a longtime ally,” a passionate champion of wildlife and meticulous researcher.

Illicit demand for elephant ivory has led to devastating losses from illegal poaching as the natural habitat available for the animals to roam has also dwindled by more than half. As a result, the number of African elephants has shrunk from about 5 million a century ago to about 400,000 today. And that number continues to decline each year.

Less than 30,000 rhinos are estimated to remain in the wild due to poaching.

The price of rhino horn skyrocketed as demand has grown in Asian countries, mainly China and Vietnam, where consumers wrongly believe that the horn—made of the same substance as fingernails—has powerful healing properties. Syndicates from Vietnam, China, South Korea and Thailand have been identified as being involved in the trafficking.

In an interview with National Public Radio in 2007, Martin said his greatest contribution academically to conservationism would be to show that except for one small area in India, rhino horn has never been used by Asians for sexual purposes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me