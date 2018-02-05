Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Small plane lands on California highway after engine trouble

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
A small Cessna 150 plane was forced to make an emergency landed on a Southern California highway after experiencing engine trouble.
California Highway Patrol
Updated 7 hours ago

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Authorities say nobody was hurt when a small plane landed on a Southern California highway after experiencing engine trouble.

Ventura County officials say the 1960s-era Cessna 150 with two people aboard touched down around 3 p.m. Sunday on State Route 126.

The pilot, Ted Ripp, tells the Ventura County Star newspaper that he had taken off from nearby Santa Paula Airport and was cruising at 3,000 feet when the engine failed.

Ripp says traffic was light on the highway and he executed an emergency landing in westbound lanes.

The incident came just two days after a small plane crashed when it clipped an unoccupied helicopter while landing at Santa Paula Airport. Two people walked away unhurt from the crash that left the plane upside down in a river bottom.

