World

Michigan family with 13 sons expecting next child in April

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Pixabay
In this May 6, 2015 file photo, Kateri and Jay Schwandt stand outside their Rockford, Mich. home. The couple, who have 13 boys, are expecting their 14th child, due in April of 2018. They've decided not to know until the baby is born whether it's a boy or girl.
Cory Morse/AP
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported. Kateri Schwandt said she's used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

“If you have three, it's the same as having 10 at this point, if you ask me,” Kateri Schwandt said. “It's just more chaos, more noise. It's nothing we're not used to at this point.”

Like with their past few children, the couple has decided against learning the baby's sex before the birth.

“I would love to have a girl, but I just don't think it's in the cards,” Jay Schwandt said.

This will likely be their last child, he added.

“It just feels like this is going to be it, and we're going to enjoy every second of it,” Jay Schwandt said.

But Kateri Schwandt said the couple also thought their 13th baby would be their last. The couple said it's hard to imagine their home without a baby in it.

The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids.

