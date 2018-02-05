Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

At least 24 killed in northeast Congo violence

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
This file photo from Dec. 31, 2017 shows a Congolese protest against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The latest violence in the country has claimed at least 24 lives.
John Bompengo/AP
This file photo from Dec. 31, 2017 shows a Congolese protest against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The latest violence in the country has claimed at least 24 lives.

Updated 5 hours ago

BUNIA, Congo — Congolese authorities say at least two dozen people are dead in several villages following an outbreak of intercommunal violence in the country's northeast.

Lt. Jules Ngongo, the military spokesman for Ituri province, said Monday that the fighting started in the territory known as Djugu over the weekend.

The exact reason for the latest violence involving the Lendu and Hema communities was not immediately known. Some local officials said tensions were renewed in December.

Local authorities say teams are searching a nearby forest and fear the toll might rise.

From 1999 to 2004, untold thousands lost their lives during conflicts between the Lendu and Hema. U.N. peacekeepers were dispatched to Congo to try to maintain order and remain in the region to this day battling various rebel groups.

