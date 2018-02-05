Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Ohio toddler who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 16 hours ago

AKRON — A toddler who died after her mother found her on a porch in freezing temperatures had wandered from home when her father fell asleep, police in Ohio said Monday.

Two-year-old Wynter Parker's mother left for a few hours Friday afternoon only to come back and find her daughter unresponsive on their apartment's front porch, authorities said. The Akron Beacon Journal reports she called 911 and screamed “she's frozen.”

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees.

The mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family's apartment and authorities said the man — who works a night shift — fell asleep.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing. Results from an autopsy Monday are pending.

A memorial of stuffed animals was on the porch of the family's apartment building.

Wynter's mother told a 911 dispatcher that she had no idea how long the girl had been outside.

The dispatcher then instructed her how to perform CPR while the frantic woman screamed and asked why a rescue squad had not arrived.

