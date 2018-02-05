Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Colorado sheriff's deputy gunned down; 3rd to die in 5 weeks

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
A police chaplain heads to the ambulance entrance at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central after a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Monday, the third officer to be gunned down in the line of duty in the state in the past five weeks.

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles south of Denver, authorities said.

Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs police officer and a bystander were injured, authorities said. All were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.

The lone suspect was also killed, authorities said.

The names of the injured officers, the bystander and the suspect were not immediately released.

Sheriff Bill Elder said Flick, who was killed on his 11th anniversary with the department, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins.

Two sheriff's deputies from the Denver area were killed in recent incidents.

Adams County sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, who was 31, died on Jan. 24 after being shot while chasing a suspect. Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, who was 29, was fatally shot in suburban Denver on New Year's Eve by a man with a history of mental health issues.

Monday's shooting occurred in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartments and retail stores just east of downtown Colorado Springs, a city of about 465,000.

Television coverage showed dozens of emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

