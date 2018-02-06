Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump: 'Disgraceful' that Colts player was killed by man in U.S. illegally

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson (53) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis. Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. The Colts said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 4, 3018, that the team is 'heartbroken' by Jackson's death. Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows, Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala, who is be held in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Police say that Orrego-Savala, who gave a fake name following the Sunday accident, has twice been deported from the U.S. (Indiana State Police via AP)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.

Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed (at)Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"

Trump added in a second tweet: "My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. (at)Colts."

Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.

