Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Hawaii emergency worker gets threats after misleading photo

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, Jeffrey Wong, current operations officer for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo in Honolulu. He filed a police report after seeing threatening comments online from people who confused him with being the agency employee who mistakenly sent a missile alert. He wants to set the record straight that he's not the so-called 'button-pusher' and was on a different island when the alert was sent from Honolulu on Jan. 13.
AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, Jeffrey Wong, current operations officer for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo in Honolulu. He filed a police report after seeing threatening comments online from people who confused him with being the agency employee who mistakenly sent a missile alert. He wants to set the record straight that he's not the so-called 'button-pusher' and was on a different island when the alert was sent from Honolulu on Jan. 13.

Updated 10 hours ago

HONOLULU — When an erroneous alert was sent out last month telling people in Hawaii that there was an incoming ballistic missile, Jeffrey Wong was an island away from the state's emergency management agency office where he works as an operations officer.

Wong helped gather hundreds of panicked guests at his hotel on the island of Kauai to seek shelter in a restaurant until he confirmed the alert was a mistake.

Then an Associated Press photograph circulated picturing Wong months earlier at the agency's Honolulu operations center on Oahu island — and people mistakenly thought Wong was the “button-pusher” who sent out the alert, wrongly accusing him in online comments of causing widespread panic and confusion.

Wong told The Associated Press last week he quickly learned how cruel the internet can be: “A lot of anger, a lot of ignorance came out as a result of that.”

He added: “It's very hurtful to be wrongly accused, wrongly marked as an individual that's responsible for actions that affected, in a negative way, a lot of people within the state of Hawaii and possibly around the world.”

Wong said he wanted to set the record straight so the public knows he didn't send out the alert. The employee who did has been fired. That man, who spoke to reporters separately on the condition that his name not be revealed, said he was devastated for causing panic but believed at it was a real attack at the time.

Wong, who oversees day-to-day operations at the agency, said he neither hired the other man nor did the man report directly to him. He said the former employee's supervisor does report to him.

The AP took the photo in July 2017 to accompany a story about Hawaii preparing for a North Korean missile threat. The news agency did not resend it after the false missile alert, but people found it online and recirculated it on social media.

Some of their comments called for Wong to be shot and water-boarded and there were also racially derogatory comments with some people questioning his loyalty to Hawaii and the U.S., he said.

The photo also included a yellow sticky note in the background that appeared to have a password on it, which people circulating the photo after the false alert pointed out as a reason to criticize the emergency management agency — prompting even more online rage.

Fearing for his safety, Wong took screen-shots and print-outs to Honolulu police and filed a police report four days after the Jan. 13 false alert. Authorities are conducting a first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment investigation, said police spokeswoman Michelle Yu.

While Wong has been overwhelmed by the criticism he has endured, guests at the hotel where he was attending a civil air patrol conference praised his efforts to keep them safe.

“We appreciate your actions greatly and are grateful that you happened to be there and showed yourself to be strong, calm and positive,” Marc Tiar, who was vacationing with his family, wrote in an email to Wong after returning home to Nevada. “We are safe at home in Reno now, but my family and I will never forget that day or the man who made sure we would be as safe as possible.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me