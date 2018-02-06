Experts say market volatility not a sign of financial crisis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investors shouldn't get too hung up on what's been happening on Wall Street over the past few days, financial experts say.

Monday's headlines likely alarmed many investors as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged by a record 1,175 points in a second straight day of losses. And the market was volatile through Tuesday afternoon, opening down 520 points before rallying into positive territory. It was up more than 200 points during the lunch hour, back into negative territory in the early afternoon and then up more than 500 points by the market's close.

One of the world's most famous investors, billionaire Warren Buffett, has said that investors shouldn't pay close attention to such daily gyrations.

“I would tell them don't watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC in 2016 , adding that investors make money by investing in good companies over long periods of time.

Kurt Rankin, an economist with PNC Bank, described the latest volatility as a market correction brought about by positive economic news.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January, outpacing economists' projections, while average wages showed their biggest year-over-year gain since 2009 and unemployment remained at a 17-year low. That fueled concern from some investors about inflation and the specter of rising interest rates, which could curb consumer spending and make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money.

“This correction is likely to be short-lived,” Rankin said. “The stock market movements right now are not related to the state of the U.S. economy. There are plenty of good signs. Based on my own perspective, there were concerns about the market being overheated for a long time and this is like a pressure-release valve.”

Lars-Alexander Kuehn, associate professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University, told investors not to panic.

“Investors should definitely hold on, don't panic and don't sell. There is not a financial crisis coming. There's no real bad (economic) news out there,” Kuehn said.

Despite the Dow's record drop in points on Monday, the industrial average was down 4.6 percent — far from the worst plunge in a single day. The Dow plunged a record 22 percent on Oct. 9, 1987, on what became known as Black Monday. The previous record drop of 777 points in September 2008 represented a 7.8 percent fall.

The Dow is an index that shows how stocks for 30 large, publicly owned U.S. companies are performing and is used as a gauge of the broader U.S. economy. It includes companies such as Apple, ExxonMobil, McDonald's, Microsoft, Walmart and Walt Disney.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.