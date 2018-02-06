Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Sue, largest T. rex skeleton ever found, making a move

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum in preparation to move the towering display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur. Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery.
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford
In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum in preparation to move the towering display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur. Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery.
In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, workers the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the work of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum in preparation to move the towering display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur. Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery.
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford
In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, photo, workers the dinosaur restoration firm Research Casting International, Ltd., begin the work of dismantling Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex, on display at Chicago's Field Museum in preparation to move the towering display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur. Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery.

Updated 9 hours ago

CHICAGO — The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is on the move.

Chicago's Field Museum began dismantling the skeleton named Sue on Monday. Crews are preparing to move the display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur.

Sue has been in the spacious Stanley Field Hall since 2000. Sue's handler, Bill Simpson, says that despite being the largest T. rex ever found, Sue looks puny beneath the 70-foot-high ceiling in the museum's main hall.

Simpson says Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery, where it'll look better.

Sue is making way for a cast of a titanosaur, a plant-eating dinosaur that's three times the length of the T. rex. Its neck will stretch up to the second-floor balcony level.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me