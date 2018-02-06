Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Minnesota police make multiple marijuana gummy seizures

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 8 hours ago

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Eastern Minnesota police have recently dealt with two cases involving thousands of marijuana gummies.

The Pioneer Press reports that 23-year-old Austin James Hagen, of Lakeville, was charged with possession of a first-degree controlled substance with intent to sell and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors say Hagen was found with nearly 100 pounds of marijuana gummies after a traffic stop Friday. Hagen posted $20,000 bond Monday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Brian David Hiltner, of Eagan, was charged with drug crimes Friday after Lakeville police found 50 pounds of marijuana gummies in the 28-year-old's vehicle. Hiltner's next court date is later this month.

Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom says marijuana edibles are concerning because they're manufactured with varying levels of THC and can fool kids.

