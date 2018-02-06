Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
World

Kansas Senate votes to condemn pornography

Wire Reoprts | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
The Kansas Senate approved a resolution condemning pornography on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, standing, said porn objectifies women and leads to other problems.
Jonathan Shorman | The Wichita Eagle
The Kansas Senate approved a resolution condemning pornography on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, standing, said porn objectifies women and leads to other problems.

Updated 10 hours ago

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Kansas Senate condemned pornography on Tuesday, citing a host of problems including infidelity, objectification of women and erectile dysfunction.

Senators passed a resolution in a 35-4 vote after little debate. The resolution, which has no legal effect, comes a year after the House approved a similar measure.

“Pornography exploits and humiliates those being used and it dehumanizes the user at the same time,” said Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, R-Shawnee.

No other senators spoke in support or opposition, though a number of senators co-sponsored the resolution and a handful voted against the measure.

“Seriously? We'll see how excited they are about public health when it comes to guns,” Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills, said after the vote.

The resolution says that pornography is potentially biologically addictive and is linked to lessened desire. It also cited dissatisfaction in marriage and infidelity, and said its effects are “extremely difficult for the afflicted individual to address alone.”

Exposure to porn often serves as sex education for children and teenagers and shapes their sexual understanding, the resolution says. The resolution draws a connection between porn and sex trafficking.

“Sexually explicit movies have found to be significantly related to beliefs that women are sex objects,” Pilcher-Cook said.

Opponents raised concerns about freedom of expression. Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, said he holds the First Amendment sacrosanct.

“Even though just a resolution, the danger in this language being affirmed by the majority in this chamber . I fear it could lead to unintended consequences in many ways,” Haley said.

The resolution also notes that porn “has contributed to a rise in the occurrence of erectile dysfunction in young men.”

Similar language appeared in the House's resolution. Joshua Broghammer, a physician, urogenital surgeon and KU Medical School associate professor, told The Wichita Eagle at the time that most medical research and his own practice experience show no solid link between porn and ED.

A study by the University of Zagreb in Croatia found little evidence of an association between pornography use and sexual health difficulties among men. A study from the Reward Foundation, a British anti-pornography group, found that terminating porn use is sometimes sufficient to reverse negative effects, however.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me