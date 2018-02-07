Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

White House aide resigns after allegations of spousal abuse

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watches. Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
In this Aug. 4, 2017 photo, from left, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump was en route to Bedminster, N.J., for vacation. White House staff secretary Porter has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A top White House aide is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter says in a statement the allegations are “outrageous” and “simply false.” He says photos published were taken nearly 15 years ago and the “reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.” Porter adds that he has been transparent and truthful, but will leave the White House after a transition period.

Porter's former spouses recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during their five-year marriage.

His second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter lobbed expletives at her on their honeymoon.

