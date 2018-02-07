Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump sexual misconduct accuser running for office in Ohio

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Rachel Crooks, a university administrator and former Trump Tower receptionist, discusses her sexual misconduct accusations against Donald Trump during a news conference with two other accusers in New York. Crooks filed paperwork Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, to run for Ohio's state legislature as a Democrat in northwest Ohio's 88th House District near Toledo and Lake Erie.
Mark Lennihan/AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rachel Crooks' allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump have been dismissed by the president, so she has a new approach to ensure her message is heard: She's running for office.

The 35-year-old university administrator from northwestern Ohio launched a campaign this week for a seat in the state Legislature. The first-time candidate, a Democrat, said she was motivated in part to run because Trump has escaped consequences for the harassment alleged by her and other women. Trump has denied the accusations.

Her candidacy comes as women are speaking up about harassment in the workplace.

Her opponent, Republican incumbent Bill Reineke, says he will be pleased if the race draws more attention to the sexual harassment issue, but said the debate needs to be broader.

