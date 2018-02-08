Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Hearing scheduled for $560M Powerball winner who wants anonymity

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, to Diane Ackley, hand only below, at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store, in Merrimack. A lone Powerball ticket sold at Reeds Ferry Market matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot, one day after another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NASHUA, N.H. — A hearing has been scheduled for a New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot and wants a judge to grant her request to stay anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot. Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

The woman hasn't turned in her ticket yet. Lottery officials say they must process the ticket like any other.

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

