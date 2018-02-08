Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Airman charged with raping runaway 14-year-old girl

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Zepplin Taylor-McGinness
Dover Police Department
Zepplin Taylor-McGinness

Updated 10 hours ago

DOVER, Del. — Police have charged an airman stationed at Dover Air Force Base with raping a runaway 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say Dover police were contacted in November by the girl's guardian, who learned that the girl was staying at a local apartment complex.

Officers went to the apartment, where they found the girl and 21-year-old Zepplin Taylor-McGinness.

Dover police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations launched a joint investigation, in which they learned that Taylor-McGinness had allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the girl on several occasions.

Taylor-McGinness was arrested this week and charged with four counts of second-degree rape and child endangerment.

He was being held in lieu of $100,050 secured bond. It was not immediately clear whether Taylor-McGinness has a lawyer.

