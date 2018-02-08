Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Sen. Debbie Stabenow: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, R-Mich., speaks during a news conference to announce a bipartisan resolution that would establish a special committee in the Senate to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics regarding how team doctor Larry Nassar was allowed to sexually abuse female gymnasts over decade. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, R-Mich., right, standing with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., center, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, during a news conference to announce a bipartisan resolution that would establish a special committee in the Senate to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics regarding how team doctor Larry Nassar was allowed to sexually abuse female gymnasts over decade. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers stopped a Michigan man from punching disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Stabenow says she “would have liked five minutes” with Nassar, a reference to what Randy Margraves told a judge last week before sheriff's deputies stopped him from rushing at the serial sexual abuser.

Margraves' three daughters are among the many women and girls who have said they were abused by Nassar.

Stabenow says, “I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him ‘til he could have gotten a couple of punches out.” The Michigan Democrat made her comments Wednesday during a news conference.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and was team doctor for female Olympic gymnasts. He's been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

