Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Former cook gets 7 years for putting lye in Yum Yum Sauce

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
This undated photo made available by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Margarito Padilla under arrest. Padilla was sentenced to seven years in prison for putting a deadly plumber's lye into a bottle of Yum Yum sauce at a Hibachi Express restaurant where he worked.
Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP
This undated photo made available by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Margarito Padilla under arrest. Padilla was sentenced to seven years in prison for putting a deadly plumber's lye into a bottle of Yum Yum sauce at a Hibachi Express restaurant where he worked.

Updated 8 hours ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A disgruntled Florida restaurant worker has been sentenced to seven years in prison for putting deadly plumber's lye into the Yum Yum sauce.

The owner of a Hibachi Express franchise checked surveillance video after feeling his mouth burn when he tasted the sauce during a routine inspection.

Lakeland police say the video showed 54-year-old Margarito Padilla accessing a container of poisonous drain cleaner and then going to where the Yum Yum sauce was kept. The Ledger reported Wednesday that Padilla was arrested last June and eventually acknowledged tainting the sauce because he was unhappy about working conditions.

He pleaded no contest to introducing a chemical into a food or drink, as part of a deal with prosecutors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me