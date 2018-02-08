Washington D.C. eagles lay first egg of the season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of bald eagles nesting at the Metropolitan Police Academy in southeast Washington, D.C. since 2004 laid their first egg of the season Wednesday evening.

According to webcam log reports from the Earth Conservation Corps, which sponsors a live webcam trained on the nest, the egg was spotted shortly after 6:30 p.m.

DC's beloved bald eagle pair is back with egg #1. Cue the eagle cam: https://t.co/sTm0gx2vBa https://t.co/pvkcoAaoEt — Denise Prichard (@_DenisePrichard) February 8, 2018

If you are a twitcg=her or just love raptors , there is a webcam on a pair of bald eagles in Washington Dc, nesting for the 11yr in an oak tree on the grounds of the Police training academy by the Anacostia river https://t.co/mID6dWJEHV — 4Ever_X_TORY (@nospin_43) January 31, 2018

The couple known has Liberty and Justice are nesting 110 feet up in an oak tree, according to webcam site.

Both parents will incubate the egg for 35 days.

Web cam watchers are waiting to see if Liberty will lay any more eggs in the days ahead.

The pair has produced one to two eggs each season, according to the Washington Post .

Liberty laid two eggs last year, including one that didn't hatch. The couple successfully reared the single chick, named Spirit from 4,000 entries in an online naming contest, according to the newspaper.

