World

Washington D.C. eagles lay first egg of the season

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Courtesy Earth Conservation Corps

Updated 12 hours ago

A pair of bald eagles nesting at the Metropolitan Police Academy in southeast Washington, D.C. since 2004 laid their first egg of the season Wednesday evening.

According to webcam log reports from the Earth Conservation Corps, which sponsors a live webcam trained on the nest, the egg was spotted shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The couple known has Liberty and Justice are nesting 110 feet up in an oak tree, according to webcam site.

Both parents will incubate the egg for 35 days.

Web cam watchers are waiting to see if Liberty will lay any more eggs in the days ahead.

The pair has produced one to two eggs each season, according to the Washington Post .

Liberty laid two eggs last year, including one that didn't hatch. The couple successfully reared the single chick, named Spirit from 4,000 entries in an online naming contest, according to the newspaper.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

