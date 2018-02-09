Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Officer slain, deputies wounded, suspect dead near Atlanta

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Authorities investigate the scene where multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Locust Grove, Ga. WSB-TV, citing the Henry County Sheriff's Office, reports that two local sheriff's deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.
Jeff Martin/AP
Authorities investigate the scene where multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Locust Grove, Ga. WSB-TV, citing the Henry County Sheriff's Office, reports that two local sheriff's deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.

Updated 23 minutes ago

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A police officer whose wife is expecting the couple's second baby was killed Friday and two deputies were seriously wounded in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta, authorities said.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said gunfire broke out as the officers were serving an arrest warrant around 11 a.m. at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price identified the slain officer as 26-year-old Chase Maddox, who had been with the department since he was 22.

“His wife is expecting their second child any day now, I'm told. We just need a lot of prayers for he and his wife and the baby that's coming into this world without a daddy because of somebody ...” the mayor said, choking up. “We got to pray for the two county officers that's wounded. One's not doing so hot and the other is better.”

McBrayer said one deputy was in serious condition and undergoing surgery, and had been hit below the bulletproof vest. The other was in fair condition, and was hit in the vest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation late Friday identified the wounded deputies as Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway. The agency didn't release any information on their injuries.

Gunshots were fired inside the house as the deputies were trying to take a male suspect into custody on a warrant from the municipal court in Locust Grove, McBrayer said. He wouldn't say who fired first or give other details about how it happened.

The sheriff said that “after about 10 minutes of talking with him (they) realized they were going to be making an arrest, and they were going to have issues placing him in custody.” At that point they called Locust Grove for backup from an officer.

He said they had no reason to believe when they arrived that the suspect would be violent.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shootings. The GBI identified the suspect as Tierra Guthrie, 39, on its Twitter page Friday night, but released no other details about him.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall, and turned away people who don't live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home's front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

Juankeena Rodgers, 36, lives in the subdivision but police weren't allowing her to go back home.

“It's quiet. I've never had any issues and I pray I don't have any, said Rodgers, who has lived there nearly two years.

“It's scary because you never know who is in your neighborhood.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me