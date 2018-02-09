Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Michigan State to fire medical dean over Nassar scandal

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Larry Nassar, right, swears in during his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor is being sentenced for three first degree criminal sexual abuse charges related to assaults that occurred at Twistars, a gymnastics facility in Dimondale. Nassar has also been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges in federal court and between 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

The university said Friday it has taken the first step to revoke Dr. William Strampel's tenure and will not cover his legal expenses. Strampel has been sued by girls and women who were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Suresh Mukherji, chairman of the Department of Radiology and chief medical officer of the MSU HealthTeam, is suspended.

Strampel and Mukherji were interviewed by a campus detective and an FBI agent last March as part of an investigation into restrictions that were supposed to have been put on Nassar after a 2014 Title IX probe.

