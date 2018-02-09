Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Wanna see an octopus being born? Virginia aquarium captures video

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
The Virginia Aquarium posted video of an octopus being born to its Facebook page on Friday.

Updated 4 hours ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A remarkable video showing the birth of an octopus at the Virginia Aquarium has been viewed more than 1 million times on social media.

The clip shows a baby Caribbean reef octopus wriggling out of a flowerlike section of eggs. Almost immediately, the colorless creature's cells fire pigment, giving it a brownish hue. It waves its tiny arms and shoots off into the water.

Aquarium spokesman Matthew Klepeisz says their researchers have theorized that the swift pigment flow is either due to the stress of being born or an instinct to camouflage fast.

The aquarium in Virginia Beach posted the 10-second video on its Facebook page Wednesday.

As of late Friday afternoon, it has been viewed 1.6 million times.

Klepeisz says the aquarium is "thrilled" with the response to the video.

