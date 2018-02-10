Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police shoot man during sword attack on Indonesian church

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
Onlookers gather outside of St. Lidwina Church following an attack in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia pm Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Police shot a sword-wielding man who attack the church during a mass, injuring a number of people.
SLEMAN, Indonesia — Police in Indonesia shot a sword-wielding man who attacked a church congregation during Sunday Mass, wounding four people, including a German priest.

The reason for the attack Sunday morning in Sleman district in Yogyakarta province was not immediately clear. Churches are a common target for Islamic militants in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation.

Counterterrorism police will be involved in the investigation, local police detective Fendi Timur said.

Video shows people in the church throwing books at the 22-year-old suspect as he lunged toward them with his sword. Witnesses and police said the injured included a police officer who tried to subdue the attacker and the 81-year-old priest Karl Edmund Prier, a longtime resident of Indonesia.

They suffered back, neck and head wounds and are in stable condition.

The suspect, identified only as Suliyono, was hospitalized.

