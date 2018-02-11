Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Indonesia bus crash kills 27; police say brakes failed

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 1:12 a.m.
Relatives react as ambulances carrying the bodies of the victims of a bus accident arrive at their home village in East Ciputat, Indonesia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A packed tourist bus returning from an outing collided with a motorbike and plunged from a hill on Indonesia's main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned Saturday.
Associated Press
Relatives react as ambulances carrying the bodies of the victims of a bus accident arrive at their home village in East Ciputat, Indonesia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A packed tourist bus returning from an outing collided with a motorbike and plunged from a hill on Indonesia's main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned Saturday.

Updated 8 hours ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A packed tourist bus returning from an outing collided with a motorbike and plunged from a hill on Indonesia's main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 27 people, police said Sunday.

At least 18 others were hospitalized with injuries, some in critical condition, following the crash Saturday on a winding slope in Subang in West Java province, said local police chief Muhammad Joni.

Television footage showed police, soldiers and medical personnel evacuating the victims from the upside-down bus, which was carrying more than 40 local tourists. The bus was headed for Tangerang, a satellite city just south of the capital, Jakarta, from West Java's Tangkuban Perahu, a popular mountainous resort.

Joni said police were still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the brakes malfunctioned while the bus was going up the hill and rolled down, hitting a motorbike before falling into a grass field.

Most of the victims died instantly, Joni said.

Police were questioning the bus driver, who suffered light injuries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me