World

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa hospitalized after opening package with suspicious white powder

The Washington Post | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr., far second right, his wife Vanessa Trump, center, and their family, watch performances during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.
Updated 18 hours ago

Police in New York said Monday that a letter containing "an unidentified substance" was mailed to the home of Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son.

Trump's wife, Vanessa, opened the letter and was taken to a hospital as a result, according to the New York Police Department.

She was "not feeling well" after opening the letter, police said. The Associated Press reported that she was coughing and feeling nauseated.

A preliminary assessment showed that the substance is not suspicious, said Lt. John Grimpel, a New York police spokesman.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting the immediate families of presidents, confirmed only that it was investigating a suspicious item sent to someone it is protecting. The agency did not specifically mention Trump Jr. or his family.

"The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York," the agency said in a statement. "This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further."

Trump Jr., along with his brother, Eric, took over managing the Trump Organization after their father won the presidency. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

