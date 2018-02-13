Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump pushes immigration deal, says 'last chance' to pass

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during a meeting with state and local officials about infrastructure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is touting his proposals on immigration and infrastructure as they face uncertain prospects in Congress.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump asserts that Democrats and Republicans must act now to provide legal protections to young "Dreamer" immigrants in the U.S. illegally. He writes: "This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th."

Trump was referring to a deadline after which he has said a program protecting young immigrants from deportation would end. In fact, a recent court ruling has rendered that deadline meaningless.

The Senate's Republican and Democratic leaders say it's going to be tough to broker a successful deal on immigration policy. In addition to protections for "Dreamers," Trump also wants $25 billion for a border wall with Mexico and other security measures, as well as curbs on legal immigration. Many Democrats consider some of the proposals, including limiting the relatives that legal immigrants can bring to the U.S., to be non-starters.

Trump also tweeted on his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, writing that "after many years we have taken care of our Military, now we have to fix our roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and more. Bipartisan, make deal Dems?"

Still, Trump has sent mixed messages on his commitment to the proposal, telling state and local officials at a White House meeting Monday that "if you don't want it, that's OK with me too."

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage more than $1 trillion in local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.

