Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Man with 'DIRTBAG' vanity license plate arrested at car wash

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 19 hours ago

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Authorities say a Washington man with a custom “DIRTBAG” license plate on his car was arrested after purposely rear-ending a driver at a car wash and punching an officer.

Court documents say the man — upset the driver ahead of him wasn't moving faster — bumped the car in front of him Sunday with his Chevy Camaro.

Police say the driver of the car that was stuck began taking photos of the damage to his car with his cell phone. That's when, police say, the driver of the Camaro got out of his car and pointed a gun at the other man.

Police say the driver of the Camaro refused to get out of the car when police arrived, then punched an officer in the face while being taken into custody.

The man was booked for investigation of malicious harassment and assault.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me