World

Letter to Donald Trump Jr. says, 'You're an awful person'

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
A letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, read 'You’re an awful person.' The powder turned out to be cornstarch.
AFP/Getty Images
NEW YORK — A law enforcement official says a letter with a white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. at his mother-in-law's New York City home read, “You're an awful person.”

The official wasn't authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday about the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts and was received Monday. The official says the letter said Trump Jr. was getting what he “deserved.”

The substance in the letter turned out to be cornstarch.

The letter was opened by Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, who called 911 and reported she was coughing and felt nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly.

Authorities are investigating whether the letter is tied to other threatening but harmless missives sent to Trump relatives since 2016.

