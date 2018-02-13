Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

United flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu after losing engine cover

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
This photo provided by passenger Haley Ebert shows damage to an engine on what the FAA says is a Boeing 777 after parts came off the jetliner during its flight from San Francisco to Honolulu Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Haley Ebert via AP)
This photo provided by passenger Haley Ebert shows damage to an engine on what the FAA says is a Boeing 777 after parts came off the jetliner during its flight from San Francisco to Honolulu Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Haley Ebert via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago

HONOLULU — A United Airlines flight landed safely Tuesday in Honolulu after an engine cover came off during its flight from California, the airline said.

“Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft,” United said in a statement, adding that all passengers departed the Boeing 777 normally at the gate.

The airliner landed as emergency responders waited nearby, said Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara.

Flight 1175 was traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco.

Images posted on social media show an engine with the exterior cover missing as the plane approaches Honolulu. Video shows the engine shaking back and forth with pieces of the cover flapping in the wind.

“There was a loud bang ... and then the plane really started shaking,” passenger Allison Sudiacal told Hawaii News Now . “There was a loud boom and then it was like rattling and the plane was kind of shaking like boom, boom, boom.”

Sudiacal was traveling with her 4-month-old son, her husband, Tim, and his parents.

“They let us know that we had to brace for impact in case there was a rough landing. It was scary. But they did a really good job,” Sudiacal said.

An emergency was declared due to a vibration in the right engine, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email, adding that the agency will investigate the incident.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me