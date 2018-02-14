Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Mardi Gras marred as 3 killed, 5 wounded in New Orleans

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, 12:12 a.m.
Onlookers watch as police investigate the scene of a Mardi Gras day shooting in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Onlookers watch as police investigate the scene of a Mardi Gras day shooting in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A distraught woman is restrained at the scene as New Orleans Police investigate after several people were shot in the lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans on Mardi Gras night, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Michael DeMocker/AP
A distraught woman is restrained at the scene as New Orleans Police investigate after several people were shot in the lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans on Mardi Gras night, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
A truck float passes by as New Orleans Police investigate a double shooting on Union Street near St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Two shootings earlier Tuesday near the traditional Mardi Gras parade route left several people wounded, New Orleans Police said.
Michael DeMocker/AP
A truck float passes by as New Orleans Police investigate a double shooting on Union Street near St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Two shootings earlier Tuesday near the traditional Mardi Gras parade route left several people wounded, New Orleans Police said.

Updated 53 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS — A festive close to Mardi Gras was marred by shootings across New Orleans that left three people dead and five others wounded.

The first two shootings happened in the afternoon, when fights broke out near the traditional parade route.

Deputy Police Superintendent Paul Noel said one man was shot in the head and was in critical condition, while a juvenile boy was in stable condition with a leg wound.

Another man appeared to have been shot twice during a separate fight, and died after being rushed to the hospital, Police Chief Michael Harrison said. Police named Eddie Dingle, 21, as a suspect and said investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest on a second-degree murder charge.

The third shooting began as people celebrated Tuesday night at a house party in the Lower 9th Ward, about two miles from the parade route. Witnesses described a fusillade of bullets.

Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said multiple suspects opened fire on a car with five people inside. The gunfire shattered its windows, flattened its front tires and left more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver's door.

The driver managed to drive to a nearby gas station before two of them died from their wounds. Arriving officers strung up police tape to keep crowds away. At that scene and outside the family home of some of the victims a few blocks away, mourners were still wearing festive Mardi Gras shirts and hats.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me