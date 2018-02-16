Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
World

President Trump visits Florida shooting survivors at hospital

Sun Sentinel | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks with doctor Igor Nichiphorenko and First Lady Melania Trump while visiting first responders at Broward Health North hospital Pompano Beach, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks with doctor Igor Nichiphorenko and First Lady Melania Trump while visiting first responders at Broward Health North hospital Pompano Beach, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2018.
President Donald Trump speaks with doctor Igor Nichiphorenko and First Lady Melania Trump while visiting first responders at Broward Health North hospital Pompano Beach, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks with doctor Igor Nichiphorenko and First Lady Melania Trump while visiting first responders at Broward Health North hospital Pompano Beach, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

PARKLAND, Fla. ­— President Donald Trump on Friday night visited doctors and nurses who treated victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The president traveled directly to North Broward Hospital from the Palm Beach International Airport, where he landed onboard Air Force One, along with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff John Kelly and first lady Melania Trump.

"The job they've done is incredible and I want to congratulate you," Trump said as he shook a doctor's hand. The doctor was identified as Dr. Igor Nichiporenko.

When asked, the president said he met with victims: "Yes I did. I did indeed."

The Trumps paid their respects to medical personnel who treated some of the injured. The hallway, a long corridor with white floor tiling and off-white walls, was empty aside from a doctor and security personnel.

"It's sad something like that could happen," Trump said.

He said he was impressed with the speed with which first responders reacted, calling it "record-setting" and "in one case 20 minutes. It's an incredible thing," Trump said.

They planned to meet with law enforcement officials at the Broward County Sheriff's office later Friday.

Trump had been in contact with state and local officials over the previous days, including as recently as a morning briefing Friday. His first call with Gov. Rick Scott took place at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, the day of the shooting, according to Scott's Wednesday schedule, a time when the shooter had not yet been caught.

Trump's visit comes just hours after the FBI admitted it had failed to act on a tip about the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, on Jan. 5.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me