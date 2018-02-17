Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
World

A look at FBI call center that failed to flag tip on shooter

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 12:18 a.m.
Police block a road leading to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where at least 17 people were killed, on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Police block a road leading to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where at least 17 people were killed, on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Updated 11 hours ago

More than a month before 17 people were killed at a Florida high school, the FBI got a tip warning that the suspect wanted to kill people and was planning to carry out a school shooting.

The tipster also said Nikolas Cruz owned guns, was acting erratically and had made disturbing social media posts.

The information provided by the caller should've been assessed as a potential threat to life and passed to a field office, the FBI said. But it never reached agents in Florida and no investigation was launched.

It was one of hundreds of thousands of tips received annually by the FBI's public tip line — 1-800-CALL-FBI. Here's a look at how the agency analyzes tips:

————

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CALL THE FBI TIP LINE?

Representatives at the public access line — the bureau's tip center in West Virginia — are responsible for taking information from the public.

If a tip appears credible and warrants further investigation, it is supposed to be forwarded to an FBI field office.

Other tips sometimes involve non-criminal incidents and aren't passed along, while threats against politicians, including the president, could be referred to the Secret Service.

Before the call center opened in 2012, field offices handled their own tips, which could inundate agents.

Officials have encouraged the public to use the line after nearly every major U.S. terror attack or mass shooting in the past few years.

————

HOW MANY CALLS ARE RECEIVED?

On average, more than 2,100 calls were received each day in 2017, and the more than 150 employees who work for the tip line answered a total of 766,888 calls for the year.

Since the tip line opened, it has received more than 2 million calls that resulted in thousands of actionable tips and leads for special agents and intelligence analysts, the FBI says.

————

WHAT SHOULD'VE HAPPENED WITH THE TIP ABOUT NIKOLAS CRUZ?

The information should have been “assessed as a potential threat to life,” the FBI said, and forwarded to the agents in the Miami field office to investigate.

The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating why the tip about Cruz was not sent to field agents.

————

WHAT KIND OF TRAINING DO CALL-TAKERS RECEIVE?

Attendants are trained to gather information that might aid investigations. They are taught listening and communications skills, undergo classroom training and receive on-the-job training with other representatives to learn how to write reports.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me