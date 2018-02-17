Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
US Navy says it won't be deterred by Chinese-built islands

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
U.S. military aircraft sit on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A U.S. Marine stands guard on the flight deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Foreign and local media are given a tour aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A U.S. Navy sailor walks past military aircraft on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Seen behind a Philippines national flag, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson anchors off Manila, Philippines, during a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. More than 5,000 sailors and crew make up the Carrier Strike Group 1 with the USS Carl Vinson boosting its fleet with strike fighters, airborne early warning aircrafts, helicopters and other air assets as they are deployed in the seas off Western Pacific. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
With fighter jets in the background, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Hawkins talks to the media on board the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
ABOARD USS CARL VINSON, Philippines — A Navy officer aboard a mammoth U.S. aircraft carrier brimming with F18 fighter jets said Saturday that American forces would continue to patrol the South China Sea wherever “international law allows us” when asked if China's newly built islands could restrain them in the disputed waters.

Lt. Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told The Associated Press on board the USS Carl Vinson that the Navy has carried out routine patrols at sea and on air in the strategic waters for 70 years to promote regional security and guarantee the unimpeded flow of trade that's crucial for Asian and U.S. economies.

“International law allows us to operate here, allows us to fly here, allows us to train here, allows us to sail here, and that's what we're doing and we're going to continue to do that,” Hawkins said on the flight deck of the 95,000-ton warship, which anchored at Manila Bay while on a Philippine visit.

The U.S. Navy invited journalists on board the 35-year-old carrier, which was packed with 72 aircraft, including F18 Hornets, assault helicopters and surveillance aircraft. President Rodrigo Duterte has tried to back down from what he said was a Philippine foreign policy that was steeply oriented toward the U.S., but has allowed considerable engagements with his country's treaty ally while reviving once-frosty ties with China.

U.S. Navy officials flew some of Duterte's Cabinet officials and journalists on board the Carl Vinson for a brief tour while it was patrolling the South China Sea on Wednesday.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei have long contested ownership of the South China Sea, which straddles one of the world's busiest sea lanes and is believed to sit atop vast deposits of oil and gas.

Washington stakes no claims in the disputed region, but has declared that the peaceful resolution of the long-raging disputes, along with the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, are in its national interest.

