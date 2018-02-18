Florida students plea with Congress: It's about the guns

Students of the Florida school where 17 people died last week said Sunday they will organize nationwide marches for gun control next month and try to create a "badge of shame" for politicians who take money from the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups.

"We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around," Cameron Kasky said on CNN's "State of the Union." Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has been part of an outpouring of anger from students who survived the shooting, many of whom have publicly blamed President Trump and NRA-supported politicians for creating the conditions that led to the shooting.

"This is about us begging for our lives; this isn't about the GOP, this isn't about the Democrats, this is about us creating a badge of shame for any politicians accepting money from the NRA and using us as collateral," said Kasky.

Survivors of the Florida shooting join #CNNSOTU to discuss their @NeverAgainMSD movement and their planned march on DC with @DanaBashCNN https://t.co/knU0zxEfIv — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 18, 2018

An NRA spokeswoman declined to comment.

Another student, David Hogg, ripped Trump for suggesting in a tweet Saturday night that Democrats had let them down by failing to pass gun-control legislation when they held Congress.

"We've seen a government shutdown, we've seen tax reform, but nothing to save our children's lives," Hogg said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Are you kidding me? You think now is the time to focus on the past and not the future to prevent the deaths of thousands of other children? You sicken me."

Stoneman Douglas high school students on their new movement @NeverAgainMSD : '17 people would not have needed graves.' pic.twitter.com/EAEh3rWkcc — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 18, 2018

Trump tweeted Saturday night that it was "not acceptable" that the FBI failed to stop the Parkland shooting — arguing the agency was too focused on probing Russian interference in the 2016 election and should get "back to basics."

Carly Novell, a student who hid in a closet for two hours during the attack, tweeted an angry respond to the president: "You know what isn't acceptable? Blaming everyone but the shooter and the lack of gun control in our country. You even blamed the students. We did report him; we tried. But how were we supposed to know what would happen? Your lack of sympathy proves how pitiful of a person you are."

One person who spoke to Trump over the weekend said the president had closely watched the students' television appearances and talked about the issue with guests at his Mar-a-Lago Club. "He knows he has to do something," said another person who has spoken with Trump about the issue, who said the president seemed open to stricter gun control but had not decided what it would look like.

Michael Udine, a commissioner in Broward County, said he told the president Saturday afternoon that the students "are extremely motivated and well spoken and they are going to be demanding change in Washington and Tallahassee. ... The president said, 'Well, I would welcome that.' "

Will the 'March for our lives' on Washington, called for by survivors of the Florida school shooting, spur action on gun control? @RepTedDeutch : 'Yes, yes it will... they're going to stand up for their lives. That's what this is about.' https://t.co/7KxMqjCem8 pic.twitter.com/UaqVgkhk2X — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 18, 2018

Udine said Trump was thoughtful on the call and repeatedly expressed his condolences.

"Any politician who is coming to just talk or just to give their thoughts and prayers, that's not needed," Udine said. "Thoughts and prayers are not good enough anymore."

The students said they are organizing "March for Our Lives" rallies in Washington and other major U.S. cities on March 24 to demand action on gun violence.

About 20 students have launched "Never Again MSD," a group that will push for changes in gun laws. The rallies are being planned with help from various groups, including organizers of the Women's March, and have gained support from several prominent Democrats and gun-control groups, according to Alex Wind, one of the student organizers.

Another student, Emma Gonzalez, said on ABC's "This Week" that the students want to talk to political leaders, including Trump, about gun control.

"We want to give them an opportunity to be on the right side of this," said Gonzalez.

Speaking publicly at a rally, Emma González, a senior, pledged that her school would be the site of the nation's last mass shooting. How could she know? Because, she said, she and her peers would take it upon themselves to "change the law." https://t.co/jPbdjHmVPQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2018

The students appeared on multiple Sunday morning political shows to discuss their views and goals in the wake of the shooting and made clear they are going to target lawmakers up for election this year who they view as standing against their cause.

"At this point, I don't even know if the adults in power who are funded by the NRA, I don't think we need them anymore, because they are going to be gone by the midterm election," Gonzalez said on "Face the Nation" on CBS. "There's barely any time for them to save their skins, and if they don't turn around right now and state their open support for this movement, they're going to be left behind because you're either with us or you're against us at this point."

While the student activists repeatedly expressed optimism and hope for constructive conversations and changes to U.S. gun laws, the politicians who appeared on Sunday's shows expressed great skepticism that anything would change soon.

Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., told CBS that he doubted anything will happen until voters force changes.

"I am not optimistic that until there is real action by the American public to demand change in Congress that we're going to see real action to confront gun violence out of this Congress," he said.

'Has your party lost some its drive on this issue?' @nancycordes asks of gun control to @ChrisCoons https://t.co/nkf0wQwpfS pic.twitter.com/MYLiTbnB1Q — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 18, 2018

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said the issue raised by the Florida shooting is that the FBI could have prevented the shooting and added he thought Congress "will get something done this year" on the gun background check system.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, said the students "are absolutely right when they say that politicians have not been responding to any of this" and blamed congressional dysfunction.

Kasich, speaking on CNN, said gun rights advocates should consider "common-sense" regulations.

Gov. John Kasich calls Congress 'totally dysfunctional': 'Do I think they can do anything on guns? I hope they prove me wrong and they can, because I have no confidence in them' #CNNSOTU https://t.co/CnU1ehOkoy — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2018

"Would you feel as though your Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn't buy a goddarn AR-15?" he demanded. "These are things that have to be looked at, and action has to be taken."

Kasich said he doubted Congress would take any actions but said he held out hope that state and local legislatures might.