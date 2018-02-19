Watch: Gun devotee destroys his AR-15 rifle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scott Pappalardo, a gun enthusiast, says he has the Second Amendment tattooed on his arm.

Still, on Saturday he cut up his AR-15 rifle with a saw, posting a video on YouTube and Facebook. The Parkland, Fla., school shooting prompted him to destroy the weapon.

"Think about it, is the right to own this weapon worth more than someone's life? A weapon like this, that can cause so much death and destruction? Is that right more important? I don't think so," he said. "So I'm going to make sure that will never happen with my weapon."

Papplalarado wasn't alone.

The school shooting has renewed heated debate on whether the United States have should stricter gun regulations.

A Florida man, Ben Dickmann posted photos Friday of himself turning over his AR-FiveSeven rifle to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

"I am a responsible, highly trained gun owner. (I am NOT a Police Officer or Sheriff's Deputy)," he wrote on Facebook. "However I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle."

As of Monday, the post had more than 530,000 reactions, and 215,000 shares.

Dickmann told a Milwaukee television station 90 percent of the reaction had been positive.

"Ten percent has been very, very negative," he said. "Almost threatening."

Pappalarado also had his share of detractors.

"This guy is an idiot an AR 15 is no different than having a handgun with a 30 round magazine the pistol is actually more dangerous than an AR because u can conceal it," someone wrote in the YouTube video comments section.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in connection with the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Police say he opened fire inside the school Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.