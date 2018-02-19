Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Colorado, Vermont top suppliers of winter Olympians

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Spectators arrive for the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spectators arrive for the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Updated 10 hours ago

Depending on how you look at the numbers, Colorado or Vermont is the top supplier of U.S. athletes to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, according to a Census Bureau analysis.

In raw numbers, Colorado is the home state for the 31 of the 244 athletes, or about 13 percent of Team USA.

In a weird coincidence, there also are 31 states that contributed at least one competitor to the winter Olympics.

California had the second-highest number with 22 athletes and Minnesota was third with 20 athletes. Pennsylvania was 11th on the list with nine athletes.

If you take into account the size of the states, however, the results change considerably. Vermont is sixth in raw numbers with 15 athletes but, on a per capita basis, contributes 24.1 athletes per 1 million people. That may seem odd until you factor in that Vermont's population is about 624,000 people.

Alaska is the second-largest per capita contributor at 9.5 athletes per million people. Colorado is third with 5.5 athletes per million people. Pennsylvania was 12th at 0.7 athletes per million people.

