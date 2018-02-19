Officials: At least 2 juveniles threatened West Virginia school on Snapchat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Authorities say at least two juveniles have been identified for allegedly posting social media threats aimed at a West Virginia high school.

Fayette County school officials acknowledged they were informed of “threatening Snapchat messages” that circulated through social media. Those messages led to the police investigation and the closure of two Fayette County schools Monday.

Authorities say the social media threats were aimed at Valley High School.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the first threat was made last Friday, and that a juvenile was identified by West Virginia State Police and has charges pending.

The sheriff says another post spread on social media Sunday concerning another threat at Valley High School. He says deputies identified two juveniles they believe made the second post.

He says the matter will be turned over to prosecutors to determine charges.