World

Photos: Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes towering ash column

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes. The volcano, one of three currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010.(AP Photo/Sarianto)
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash as it erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes. The volcano, one of three currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010. (AP Photo/Sugeng Nuryono)
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash as it erupts in Kutarakyat, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes. (AP Photo/Endro Rusharyanto)
Motorists ride on a road covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Gurukinayan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes. (AP Photo/Endro Rusharyanto)
An Indonesian man takes picture of Mount Sinabung volcano as it spews thick volcanic ash into the air in Karo, North Sumatra, on February 19, 2018. Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years and has remained highly active since.
Mount Sinabung erupts thick volcanic ash in Karo on Sumatra island on February 19, 2018. An Indonesian volcano erupted February 19, sending a massive column of ash and smoke some 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air, leaving local villages coated in debris and officials scrambling to hand out face masks to residents.
Volcanic ash covers clothes strung up on a line after Mount Sinabung erupted in Karo on Sumatra island on February 19, 2018. An Indonesian volcano erupted February 19, sending a massive column of ash and smoke some 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air, leaving local villages coated in debris and officials scrambling to hand out face masks to residents.
Thick volcanic ash spews into the air from Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra, on February 19, 2018. Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years and has remained highly active since.
Thick volcanic ash spews into the air from Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra, on February 19, 2018. Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years and has remained highly active since.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the atmosphere and hot clouds down its slopes on Monday.

There were no fatalities or injuries from the morning eruption, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

The volcano, one of three currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said hot ash clouds traveled as far as 4,900 meters southward.

The regional volcanic ash advisory center in Darwin, Australia, issued a "red notice" to airlines.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around the mountain in the past few years.

Mount Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

