GOP wants you to wish Trump a happy Presidents Day

Want to wish Donald Trump a happy Presidents Day?

The Republican National Committee, through its website gop.com , established an online form where Trump's supporters can do so.

"Under President Trump, a new American era is on the rise — thanks to you, the men and women who have stood by him through thick and thin. Sign the card and leave a note to wish President Trump a great Presidents' Day this Monday," the website reads.

Of course no political party would be doing its job if it wasn't seeking donations at every turn, and the GOP is no different: Clicking on a button to sign the card takes you straight to a page where supporters can make a donation of $35 to $2,700.

The option to make no donation is not available.

