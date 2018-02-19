Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Weird, warm and wild weather on the way

Usa Today | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Ice and debris pile up in the Grand River near the M-231 bridge in Robinson Township on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area.
The Grand Rapids Press
Ice and debris pile up in the Grand River near the M-231 bridge in Robinson Township on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area.

Updated 7 hours ago

Wild, weird weather is coming to the country this week with snow and record cold in the West, record warmth in the East, and a threat of heavy flooding rain in the central part of the United States.

Record warmth in the East

While the West shivers, folks in the eastern part of the country can break out the shorts, flip flops and t-shirts this week as temperatures soar into the 70s as far north as New England.

"The surge of springlike warmth Tuesday into Wednesday across the East will provide temperatures more akin to May rather than the end of February," AccuWeather meteorologist Maggie Samuhel said.

Records highs could be shattered from Atlanta to Boston, AccuWeather said.

Albany, N.Y., could even break its all-time winter record high temperature of 74 degrees on Wednesday, according to Philippe Patin, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Albany.

Wintry West

Widespread snow will persist through late Tuesday across parts of the western mountains and into the High Plains as a strong cold front slides through the Rockies and into the central U.S., the National Weather Service said. Accumulations will be heavy at times, especially for the central Rockies, where more than 18 inches of snow is possible.

The weather service issued winter storm warnings for much of the higher elevations of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, and for parts of the Plains from western South Dakota to northwestern Nebraska, the Weather Channel said.

Dangerous winter weather conditions, including blowing snow and high winds, are expected in these areas.

Record cold is also forecast in parts of the West, all along the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Portland to Sacramento and Bakersfield, Calif., AccuWeather said. San Francisco will join this list.

Lows Tuesday morning will drop into the 20s in central California. The weather service warned of a frightful night for people, pets and pipes.

"Definitely a critically cold night ahead for livestock, pets, outdoor pipes, and lastly valley vegetation which has experienced an earlier than usual spring bloom," the weather service in Hanford, Calif., said.

"There is concern for some damage to the citrus crop and growers should take precautions," AccuWeather senior agricultural meteorologist Dale Mohler said.

Frost and freeze warnings are in place for much of the state.

Elsewhere, Arctic air will continue to spill into the northern states, allowing a significant drop in temperatures over the next couple of days, the weather service said.

Rain, snow and flooding in the central United States

While the north-central United States deals with snow and cold, portions of the south-central United States will see a very wet week, potentially leading to flooding.

Repeated rainfall over already saturated ground may lead to flooding near rivers and streams, especially in the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, according to the Weather Channel.

Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast from Texas to the Great Lakes region, the weather service warned. An axis of 2 to 4 inches is forecast from eastern Texas to lower Michigan, with pockets of 5-plus inches over northeast Texas to the Ozarks.

"Thunderstorms will have little movement and/or track over the same area; which will greatly increase the likelihood of flooding conditions," the weather service said.

Flooding is likely from northeastern Texas to southern Missouri Tuesday into Wednesday.

"This has the potential to be a significant to major flood threat over the next week to 10 days," Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Dolce said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me