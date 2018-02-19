Weird, warm and wild weather on the way

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wild, weird weather is coming to the country this week with snow and record cold in the West, record warmth in the East, and a threat of heavy flooding rain in the central part of the United States.

Record warmth in the East

While the West shivers, folks in the eastern part of the country can break out the shorts, flip flops and t-shirts this week as temperatures soar into the 70s as far north as New England.

"The surge of springlike warmth Tuesday into Wednesday across the East will provide temperatures more akin to May rather than the end of February," AccuWeather meteorologist Maggie Samuhel said.

Record highs will be challenged across the East through midweek as springlike warmth builds across the region: https://t.co/tvlK3W6k2W pic.twitter.com/O6xsbNE4PM — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 19, 2018

Records highs could be shattered from Atlanta to Boston, AccuWeather said.

Albany, N.Y., could even break its all-time winter record high temperature of 74 degrees on Wednesday, according to Philippe Patin, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Albany.

There is a good chance we will break our high temperature records across the region tomorrow. If we hit our forecast temperature of 74 at PIT, it will make it into the top 10 warmest days in Feb. pic.twitter.com/tp7ohUXDiS — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 19, 2018

Wintry West

Widespread snow will persist through late Tuesday across parts of the western mountains and into the High Plains as a strong cold front slides through the Rockies and into the central U.S., the National Weather Service said. Accumulations will be heavy at times, especially for the central Rockies, where more than 18 inches of snow is possible.

The weather service issued winter storm warnings for much of the higher elevations of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, and for parts of the Plains from western South Dakota to northwestern Nebraska, the Weather Channel said.

Record #warm temperatures are expected in East, South into midweek, while the West will see record #cold conditions with #freeze warnings issued in CA where there are agricultural concerns: https://t.co/7ugunuuStk pic.twitter.com/afYwKA3Pld — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 19, 2018

Dangerous winter weather conditions, including blowing snow and high winds, are expected in these areas.

Record cold is also forecast in parts of the West, all along the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Portland to Sacramento and Bakersfield, Calif., AccuWeather said. San Francisco will join this list.

Lows Tuesday morning will drop into the 20s in central California. The weather service warned of a frightful night for people, pets and pipes.

The system that is currently bringing snow to Denver is producing lightning in western Colorado! #COwx https://t.co/J6BILCGMvM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 19, 2018

"Definitely a critically cold night ahead for livestock, pets, outdoor pipes, and lastly valley vegetation which has experienced an earlier than usual spring bloom," the weather service in Hanford, Calif., said.

"There is concern for some damage to the citrus crop and growers should take precautions," AccuWeather senior agricultural meteorologist Dale Mohler said.

Frost and freeze warnings are in place for much of the state.

Elsewhere, Arctic air will continue to spill into the northern states, allowing a significant drop in temperatures over the next couple of days, the weather service said.

Rain, snow and flooding in the central United States

While the north-central United States deals with snow and cold, portions of the south-central United States will see a very wet week, potentially leading to flooding.

Repeated rainfall over already saturated ground may lead to flooding near rivers and streams, especially in the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, according to the Weather Channel.

An extensive storm system will continue to spread a variety of precipitation across much of the Central US this week. Heavy rain is a near certainty from east Texas northeastward into the Mid Mississippi Valley, while wintry weather is possible behind the cold front. pic.twitter.com/PXb56PDivW — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) February 19, 2018

Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast from Texas to the Great Lakes region, the weather service warned. An axis of 2 to 4 inches is forecast from eastern Texas to lower Michigan, with pockets of 5-plus inches over northeast Texas to the Ozarks.

"Thunderstorms will have little movement and/or track over the same area; which will greatly increase the likelihood of flooding conditions," the weather service said.

While snow continues to create slick travel from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest, ice may put some other residents of the North Central states in the dark early this week: https://t.co/sfAUHcZVxu pic.twitter.com/auKHSK735j — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 19, 2018

Flooding is likely from northeastern Texas to southern Missouri Tuesday into Wednesday.

"This has the potential to be a significant to major flood threat over the next week to 10 days," Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Dolce said.