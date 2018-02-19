Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Greek carnival celebrations get a little flour power

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. The flour fight, on the coastal road lining Galaxidi's old harbor, takes place on Clean Monday, the beginning of the 40-day Christian Lent fast that ends on Easter Sunday.
Associated Press
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. The flour fight, on the coastal road lining Galaxidi's old harbor, takes place on Clean Monday, the beginning of the 40-day Christian Lent fast that ends on Easter Sunday.
Local revellers celebrate 'Clean Monday' by throwing coloured flour at each other on February 19, 2018 in Galaxidi, Greece. Clean Monday, also known as pure Monday, marks the end to carnival season and the start of Lent.
Getty Images
Local revellers celebrate 'Clean Monday' by throwing coloured flour at each other on February 19, 2018 in Galaxidi, Greece. Clean Monday, also known as pure Monday, marks the end to carnival season and the start of Lent.
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Associated Press
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Associated Press
Revelers throw flour as they participate in the flour war, a unique colorful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season, in the port town of Galaxidi, 120 miles west of Athens, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

GALAXIDI, Greece — For a few hours every year, residents and visitors of this pretty Greek seaside town have a license to lose their civility.

They have what's known as a "flour war" — participants pelt each other with bags of dyed flour along the coastal road lining Galaxidi's old harbor.

It's an explosion of color that takes place every Clean Monday, an Orthodox Christian holiday marking the start of Lent and the end of the carnival season which holds onto many of the country's pre-Christian traditions.

Some 120 miles west of Athens, Galaxidi only has about 1,700 inhabitants but it was once an important trading port. Its influence declined with the advent of steam power in the 19th century.

Some of the town's former grandeur remains, including many of its traditional stone houses.

The town only acquired a proper road link to the rest of central Greece in the 1960s, leaving much of Galaxidi with the appearance of a Greek island.

