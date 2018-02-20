Trump lashes out against accuser Rachel Crooks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is lashing out at a woman who claims he once forcibly kissed her, saying it "Never happened!"

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Who would do this in a public space with live security......cameras running. Another False Accusation." Trump says he doesn't know Rachel Crooks and "to the best of my knowledge, never met" her.

Crooks is among 14 women who have accused Trump of past inappropriate behavior. Trump has denied the allegations. The Washington Post featured Crooks in a story Tuesday.

Trump asks why doesn't the Post "report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me?"

Crooks went public during the 2016 election. She said she was a 22-year-old receptionist at Trump Tower in New York in 2005 when Trump kissed her repeatedly on the cheeks and then "directly on the mouth" during an introductory conversation.

A woman I don't know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018