World

Confederate-themed flag rises again in 1 Mississippi city

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
A state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss.

PONTOTOC, Miss. — Officials in one Mississippi city have voted to once again fly the Confederate-themed state flag, weeks after the mayor quietly furled it.

Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples recently told aldermen that he issued an executive order in January to remove the flag from City Hall.

Peeples says Mississippi is “the only state in the country that flies a flag that is divisive among its citizens.” He says he removed it to take political pressure off aldermen.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that aldermen voted 4-1 Monday to fly it again.

The Mississippi has included the Confederate battle emblem since 1894, and voters kept it in 2001. But, Confederate symbols are under increased scrutiny, and all of Mississippi's public universities and several cities and counties have stopped flying the flag.

